UK PM Johnson wishes Queen a rapid return to vibrant good health
LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday wished Queen Elizabeth a swift recovery from COVID-19 and a rapid return to vibrant good health.
The 95-year-old queen tested positive for COVID earlier on Sunday and is showing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.
"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Johnson said on Twitter.
Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
