UK PM Johnson wishes Queen a rapid return to vibrant good health

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday wished Queen Elizabeth a swift recovery from COVID-19 and a rapid return to vibrant good health.

The 95-year-old queen tested positive for COVID earlier on Sunday and is showing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Johnson said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

