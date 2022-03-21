UK PM Johnson won't retract Brexit comment on Ukraine, spokesman says

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not directly compare the war in Ukraine with Brexit and will not retract comments made during a speech on Saturday that drew criticism, his spokesman said on Monday.

Johnson on Saturday said it was the instinct of British people, like Ukrainians, to choose freedom every time, citing the vote to leave the European Union as an example of that. read more

"There was not a direct comparison made between fighting in Ukraine (and Brexit) ... they're not directly analogous. He was making observations about people's desire for freedom," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said Johnson did not regret his phrasing and wouldn't retract the comment.

