UK PM Johnson's communications chief has resigned - Daily Mail
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's director of communications has resigned, the Daily Mail newspaper's political editor said on Thursday.
"Jack Doyle has resigned as director of communications at No 10," the Mail's Jason Groves said on Twitter.
"He's told friends he always planned to leave after two years and that his departure is not linked to that of Munira Mirza," he said, a reference to Johnson's head of policy who resigned earlier on Thursday. read more
