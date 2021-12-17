UK PM Johnson's party lose previously safe parliamentary seat

Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan arrives at Shrewsbury Sports Village, where the vote counting process takes place, in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, Britain December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ed Sykes

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost control of a previously safe parliamentary seat on Friday in a surprise election result interpreted as a voter backlash against a British leader beset by crises and scandal.

The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Helen Morgan, won the North Shropshire seat by a majority of nearly 6,000 votes, overturning a 23,000 vote Conservative majority from 2019.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Christopher Cushing

