United Kingdom
UK PM Johnson's party lose previously safe parliamentary seat
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost control of a previously safe parliamentary seat on Friday in a surprise election result interpreted as a voter backlash against a British leader beset by crises and scandal.
The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Helen Morgan, won the North Shropshire seat by a majority of nearly 6,000 votes, overturning a 23,000 vote Conservative majority from 2019.
