Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

UK PM Johnson's spokesman: It is welcome to see Queen Elizabeth out today

1 minute read

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, leave after a service of thanksgiving for late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain, March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman welcomed the public appearance by Queen Elizabeth at a memorial service in London on Tuesday for her late husband, Philip.

"Clearly it is welcome to see Her Majesty out today, continuing her incredible decades of service to the country," the spokesman said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters