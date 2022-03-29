UK PM Johnson's spokesman: It is welcome to see Queen Elizabeth out today

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, leave after a service of thanksgiving for late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain, March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman welcomed the public appearance by Queen Elizabeth at a memorial service in London on Tuesday for her late husband, Philip.

"Clearly it is welcome to see Her Majesty out today, continuing her incredible decades of service to the country," the spokesman said.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

