UK PM Johnson's spokesman: It is welcome to see Queen Elizabeth out today
LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman welcomed the public appearance by Queen Elizabeth at a memorial service in London on Tuesday for her late husband, Philip.
"Clearly it is welcome to see Her Majesty out today, continuing her incredible decades of service to the country," the spokesman said.
Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton
