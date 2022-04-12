UK PM Johnson's wife to be fined over lockdown breach -spokesperson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to deliver a speech during the annual Conservative Party Conference as his wife Carrie Johnson and Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel look on, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie has been notified by police she will be fined over COVID-19 lockdown breaches, her spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The prime minister's spokesperson earlier said both Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak had also been told they would be fined. read more

"Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a fixed penalty notice (FPN). She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN," Carrie's spokesperson said in a statement.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

