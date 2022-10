LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss made an "unequivocal commitment" to raise defence spending to 3% of Gross Domestic Product by 2030 at a meeting with lawmakers, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James











