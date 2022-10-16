UK PM Liz Truss is in charge, says her new finance minister















LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss is in charge of the government, her newly appointed finance minister Jeremy Hunt said, rejecting the idea that the party should replace her after a tumultuous start to her term in office.

"The prime minister is in charge," Hunt told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Sunday, when asked who was running the government.

Asked about calls to replace Truss, he said his constituents wanted stability: "The worst thing for that would be more political instability at the top - another protracted leadership campaign."

Reporting by William James Editing by William Schomberg











