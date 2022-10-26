UK PM Rishi Sunak wants to see net migration fall - spokesman















LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to see a fall in net migration as set out in the Conservative Party's 2019 election manifesto, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman also said that the government's planned law to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland will proceed through parliament while talks with the European Union continue.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James











