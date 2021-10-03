Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM says fuel problems driven by demand, immigration is no solution

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he walks out of his hotel during the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday any difficulty drivers were having in filling up with petrol is due to demand and ruled out relying on immigration to boost the numbers of truck drivers to deliver the fuel.

At the beginning of his governing Conservative Party conference, Johnson was again pressed on how he was tackling Britain's fuel, gas and burgeoning Christmas food crises.

"The way forward for our country is not to just pull the big lever marked uncontrolled immigration, and allow in huge numbers of people to do work," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"So what I won't do is go back to the old failed model of low wages, low skills supported by uncontrolled immigration."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · October 2, 2021 · 9:36 PM UTC

Facing crises, UK PM Johnson says he will take "bold decisions"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise on Sunday to take "big, bold decisions" to transform post-COVID Britain, hoping to set the tone of the governing Conservative Party's conference already buffeted by fuel, gas and Christmas food crises.

United Kingdom
UK to open up more travel by scrapping hotel quarantine for dozens of countries -Telegraph
United Kingdom
CD&R wins $10 bln auction for UK supermarket Morrisons
United Kingdom
UK PM says fuel problems driven by demand, immigration is no solution
United Kingdom
The battle for British supermarket group Morrisons