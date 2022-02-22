Skip to main content
Britain sanctions five Russian banks, three individuals including Timchenko

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street, in London, Britain February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said Britain would sanction five Russian banks and three high net worth individuals including Gennady Timchenko after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions of east Ukraine.

"Today, the UK is sanctioning the following five Russian banks: Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, and we're sanctioning three very high net worth individuals," Johnson told parliament.

