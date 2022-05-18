UK PM says jobs and investment matter when considering energy windfall tax

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he must take a "sensible approach" by considering the impact on jobs and investment when asked if he supported introducing a windfall tax on energy companies.

"This government is not in principle in favour of higher taxation," Johnson told parliament. "What we want to do is take a sensible approach governed by the impact on investment and jobs, and that is the test of a strong economy."

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

