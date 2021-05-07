Skip to main content

United KingdomUK PM says need to be very careful with Indian coronavirus variant

Reuters
1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the government needed to handle carefully the emergence of new coronavirus strains first found in India which have since started to spread in the United Kingdom.

"I think we've got to be very careful about that. We're doing a huge amount, obviously, to make sure that when we do find outbreaks of the Indian variant that we do surge testing, that we do door-to-door testing," he told reporters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:48 PM UTCFirst results through in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotland's main pro-independence party.

United KingdomPM Johnson’s party sweeps aside Labour in northern English town
United KingdomFirefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block
United KingdomBritish scientists warn over Indian coronavirus variant
United KingdomBank of England does not see COVID bankruptcy wave - Haldane

The Bank of England does not expect to see a wave of bankruptcies among British firms when the government ends its coronavirus emergency support for the economy, BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane said on Friday.