UK PM says Russia 'bent on full invasion' of Ukraine -BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference to outline the government's new long-term coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic plan, at Downing Street in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a emergency national security meeting on Tuesday that Russia's Vladimir Putin seems to be "bent on full scale invasion" of Ukraine, the BBC's political editor reported.

Laura Kuenssberg added that the first "barrage of economic sanctions" would be set out in the House of Commons around 1230 GMT. Johnson was chairing a meeting of the national security committee early on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton

