UK PM says sticking with current plan for COVID-19 despite high case numbers

People walk past a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit van, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain is sticking with its current plan for managing COVID-19 said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, adding that although infection numbers are high they are within the levels forecast by scientific advisers.

"The numbers of infections are high but we're within the parameters of what the predictions were," he told UK reporters on Thursday. "So we're sticking with our plan."

Reporting by Sarah Young and Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout

