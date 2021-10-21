United Kingdom
UK PM says sticking with current plan for COVID-19 despite high case numbers
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain is sticking with its current plan for managing COVID-19 said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, adding that although infection numbers are high they are within the levels forecast by scientific advisers.
"The numbers of infections are high but we're within the parameters of what the predictions were," he told UK reporters on Thursday. "So we're sticking with our plan."
Reporting by Sarah Young and Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout
