UK PM says Wallace "widely-respected" when asked about NATO prospects

British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Singapore
British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the 20th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 2, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country's defence minister Ben Wallace was "widely-respected" when asked about his candidacy to lead NATO, adding that the UK had always been a strong contributor to the transatlantic military alliance.

Wallace said in May that he would like to be NATO's next secretary-general. His current boss, Sunak, told reporters on Monday that conversations about NATO's next leader were happening amongst world leaders.

"I would say Ben is widely-respected amongst his colleagues around the world, particularly for the role he's played in Ukraine," Sunak said.

"Britain has always been a leading contributor to NATO... And we will always continue to be a strong contributor, a participant in NATO."

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Alistair Smout

