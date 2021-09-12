Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM to set out COVID winter strategy next week, says health minister

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid looks on during a news conference with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, in Downing Street, in London, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week set out plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic over the colder months, his health minister said on Sunday, suggesting the government could remove some restrictions by relying on vaccines.

"Now that we're entering autumn and winter ... the prime minister this week will be setting out our plans to manage COVID over the coming few months and in that we will be making it clear that our vaccine programme is working," Sajid Javid told Sky News.

"Of course we still want to remain very cautious, and there are some things, when it comes to travel for example, there are some rules that have to remain in place, but the PCR test that's required upon your return to the UK from certain countries, look I want to try to get rid of that as soon as I can."

