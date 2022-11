UK PM slams Russia for firing missiles as G20 sought Ukraine war resolution

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of launching indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Sunak criticised Russia for firing missiles at Ukraine just as the G20 met to seek a resolution to the war.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











