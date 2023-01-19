UK PM Sunak apologises for not wearing a seatbelt - spokesperson















LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for an error of judgment after he rode in a car without wearing his seatbelt in order to film a clip for social media, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday.

The clip, where Sunak discusses the government's latest round of funding to "level up" communities around the country, was widely shared on social media as Sunak addressed the camera from the back of his car without wearing a seatbelt.

"That was a brief error of judgment. The Prime Minister removed the seatbelt to film a short clip," a Downing Street spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.

"He fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises."

In Britain a person can be fined up to 500 pounds if they fail to wear a seatbelt, unless there is an exemption, such as for emergency services, in taxi or when a driver is reversing.

Asked if Sunak had any exemptions while riding in a government car, the spokesperson told reporters: "It was a mistake and he has apologised."

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James











