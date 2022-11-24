UK PM Sunak committed to bringing net migration down - spokesman

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa at 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of a bilateral meeting during his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to bringing net migration to the United Kingdom down from record levels, his spokesman said on Thursday, adding that the government would look at all options to ensure the system was working.

"The prime minister is fully committed to bringing overall numbers down," his spokesman said after official statistics showed net migration rose to an estimated record of 504,000 in the year to June.

"We're considering all options to make sure the immigration system is delivering."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

