UK PM Sunak 'disappointed' by disruption caused by strikes















LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was disappointed about disruption caused by strikes by unions representing workers in sectors including rail, health and border staff.

"I'm really sad and disappointed about the disruption that has been caused to so many people's lives, particularly at Christmas time," Sunak told reporters.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Paul Sandle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.