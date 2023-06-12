UK PM Sunak: I wasn't prepared to intervene in Johnson honours list

British PM Boris Johnson holds weekly cabinet meeting in Downing Street
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak listens as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses his cabinet on the day of the weekly cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, Britain June 7, 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday said he had not been prepared to overrule recommendations made by a commission which vets nominations to the House of Lords over the list of people recommended by former leader Boris Johnson.

"Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn't prepared to do," he said when asked by a reporter at an event in London if he had intervened in the honours process.

"I wasn't prepared to do that because I didn't think it was right, and if people don't like that then tough."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Alistair Smout; writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

