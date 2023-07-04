UK PM Sunak: Persistent inflation does not mean our policies are wrong

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference in London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference following the launch of new legislation on migrant channel crossings at Downing Street on March 7, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Inflation in Britain is proving more persistent than anticipated but that does not mean the policies deployed to tackle it are wrong, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

"They're the right ones," he told a committee of lawmakers. "Whether that's monetary policy, responsible fiscal policy or supply side reform, that's the right toolkit that you need to deploy bringing inflation down."

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next