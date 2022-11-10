UK PM Sunak says he is 'pleased' with progress on resolving N.Ireland protocol

[1/3] Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, British Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations Michael Gove, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pose for a photograph, as British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford appear on screen, in Blackpool, Britain, November 10, 2022. Cameron Smith/Pool via REUTERS















LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he was pleased with the progress the government was making on resolving problems created by the Northern Ireland protocol, the post-Brexit trading rules governing the region.

"We all recognise that the protocol is having a real impact on the ground," Sunak told reporters at the British-Irish Council summit in northwest England.

"I discussed this with the (Irish prime minister), we had a very positive meeting, and what I want to do is find a negotiated solution, preferably," he said.

"And I'm pleased with the progress that we're making in these early days in this job, and my focus is to try and find a resolution here."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.