UK PM Sunak 'very pleased' with support for reworked Brexit deal















LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "very pleased" with the level of support for his reworked Brexit deal when a large majority of lawmakers voted in favour of the Stormont brake element of the Windsor framework on Wednesday.

"I was really pleased yesterday that there was very strong support for the Windsor framework and that's because it's the right deal for Northern Ireland," he told reporters on Thursday.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.