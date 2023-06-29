UK PM Sunak: will seek permission to appeal Rwanda court decision

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The British government will seek to appeal a court decision that its plan to deport tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

The Court of Appeal concluded by a majority of two to one that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.

"While I respect the court I fundamentally disagree with their conclusions," Sunak said in a statement. "Rwanda is a safe country ... We will now seek permission to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court."

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan















