UK PM Sunak's Conservatives lose parliamentary seat of Somerton and Frome
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives lost the parliamentary seat of Somerton and Frome in southwest England on Friday.
The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Sarah Dyke, won the seat with a majority of 11,008 votes, overturning a Conservative majority of 19,213 won in 2019.
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Tom Hogue
