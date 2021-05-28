UK PM told Hungary's Orban of significant human rights concerns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Viktor Orban he had significant concerns about human rights in Hungary, including gender equality, LGBT rights and media freedom in a meeting between the two leaders in London on Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Downing Street in London, Britain May 28, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

"The Prime Minister raised his significant concerns about human rights in Hungary, including gender equality, LGBT rights and media freedom," a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.

"The leaders also discussed a number of foreign policy issues including Russia, Belarus and China. The Prime Minister encouraged Hungary to use their influence to promote democracy and stability."

