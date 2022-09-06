UK PM Truss appoints Coffey to health minister, deputy PM roles

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Therese Coffey arrives at Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Therese Coffey as her deputy prime minister and as health minister, Downing Street said on Tuesday.

Coffey had been serving as the minister for work and pensions under Boris Johnson's previous government.

Reporting by Muvija M and Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Alistair Smout.

