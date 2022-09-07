1 minute read
UK PM Truss appoints Tim Barrow as National Security Adviser
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed Tim Barrow as National Security Adviser, the government said.
Barrow, a former British ambassador in Kyiv, Moscow, and the European Union, will take up the role on Sept. 14.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.