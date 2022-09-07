UK PM Truss appoints Tim Barrow as National Security Adviser

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Ambassador to the European Union Tim Barrow leaves the UK Mission for Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed Tim Barrow as National Security Adviser, the government said.

Barrow, a former British ambassador in Kyiv, Moscow, and the European Union, will take up the role on Sept. 14.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

