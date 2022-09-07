UK PM Truss appoints Tim Barrow as National Security Adviser

1 minute read

Britain's Ambassador to the European Union Tim Barrow leaves the UK Mission for Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed Tim Barrow as National Security Adviser, the government said.

Barrow, a former British ambassador in Kyiv, Moscow, and the European Union, will take up the role on Sept. 14.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

