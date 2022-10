LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss called the ongoing meeting with Chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady on Thursday, according to the Guardian's political editor, who cited sources in the PM's office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman; editing yb William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.