UK PM Truss to Braverman: it is important confidentiality is respected















LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - It is important cabinet confidentiality is respected, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a letter to Suella Braverman on Wednesday after the interior minister resigned for breaching rules about sharing sensitive government information.

"I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made. It is important the ministerial code is upheld and that cabinet confidentiality is respected," Truss wrote. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.