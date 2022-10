LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss was expected to make a statement on her future imminently on Thursday, as her staff moved a lecturn into the street.

Truss has been under mounting pressure to quit, just six weeks into the job, after she launched an economic policy that triggered a bond market rout.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James and Kate Holton











