UK PM Truss focused on delivery after "difficult day" - spokesman















LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss acknowledges Wednesday was a "difficult day" after chaotic scenes in parliament and the resignation of a senior minister, but is focused on delivering for the public, her spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked if Truss would lead the Conservative Party into the next election after several lawmakers called for her to stand down, the spokesman said: "Yes".

"The prime minister acknowledges that yesterday was a difficult day and she recognises the public wants to see the government focusing less on politics and more on delivering their priorities," the spokesman told reporters.

"That is also what the prime minister wants. You saw her take action yesterday and make a number of difficult decisions."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.