UK PM Truss has confidence in finance minister Kwarteng, spokesman says















LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has confidence in finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, her spokesman said on Monday, after the government made a humiliating U-turn over its decision to scrap the highest rate of income tax. read more

Asked whether Truss still had confidence in Kwarteng, the spokesman said: "Yes".

The spokesman said he was confident parliament would approve the rest of Kwarteng's mini budget, which was announced on Sept. 23 and helped spark turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her Conservative Party.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James











