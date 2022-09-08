1 minute read
UK PM Truss has no current plans to travel to Scotland - spokesman
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has no plans at the moment to travel to Scotland, her spokesman said on Thursday, declining to comment on the situation surrounding Queen Elizabeth after doctors recommended she remain under medical supervision.
Reporting by Alistair Smout, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
