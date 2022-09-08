UK PM Truss has no current plans to travel to Scotland - spokesman

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks after arriving in Downing Street in London, Britain, September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has no plans at the moment to travel to Scotland, her spokesman said on Thursday, declining to comment on the situation surrounding Queen Elizabeth after doctors recommended she remain under medical supervision.

