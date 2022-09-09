UK PM Truss: King Charles's sense of duty and service is clear, even as he mourns

British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks outside 10 Downing Street, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - King Charles maintains a clear sense of duty and service even as he mourns the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday, having spoken to the nation's new monarch on Thursday evening.

"I was grateful to speak to His Majesty last night and offer my condolences. Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear," Truss told parliament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.