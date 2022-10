LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has pulled out of a planned visit on Wednesday where she had been expected to speak to broadcasters, PA Media reported.

No reason was given for the cancellation of the trip, which had been confirmed as going ahead by her office earlier in the day.

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











