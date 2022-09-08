1 minute read
UK PM Truss says country 'deeply concerned' about Queen Elizabeth's health
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss said the whole country would be "deeply concerned" about Queen Elizabeth's health after doctors said the 96-year-old should remain under medical supervision.
"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she said.
"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle
