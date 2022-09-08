UK PM Truss says country 'deeply concerned' about Queen Elizabeth's health

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain September 6, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss said the whole country would be "deeply concerned" about Queen Elizabeth's health after doctors said the 96-year-old should remain under medical supervision.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she said.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle

