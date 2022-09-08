UK PM Truss says country 'deeply concerned' about Queen Elizabeth's health

1 minute read

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain September 6, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss said the whole country would be "deeply concerned" about Queen Elizabeth's health after doctors said the 96-year-old should remain under medical supervision.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she said.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle

