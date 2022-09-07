UK PM Truss says she will get on and "fix" post-Brexit N.Ireland trade

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would get on and "fix" the agreement with the European Union covering post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, saying that was putting strain on efforts to restore its assembly.

"I want to work with all of the parties in Northern Ireland to get the executive and assembly back up and running," Truss told parliament at her first prime minister's questions.

"But in order to do that we do need to fix the issues of the Northern Ireland protocol which has damaged the balance between the communities in Northern Ireland. I am determined to get on in doing that."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.