UK PM Truss: "We have to look at all tax rates"
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said her government needed to review all tax rates, speaking to broadcasters during a trip to New York.
"We have to look at all tax rates," Truss was quoted as saying by a Sun reporter.
Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James
