UK PM Truss: "We have to look at all tax rates"

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to the media at the Empire State building in New York, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said her government needed to review all tax rates, speaking to broadcasters during a trip to New York.

"We have to look at all tax rates," Truss was quoted as saying by a Sun reporter.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James

