UK PM virtually meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine situation
Jan 24 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson virtually met with leaders of the U.S., Italy, Poland, France, Germany, European Council, European Commission, and NATO to discuss the Ukraine situation, Downing Street said in a statement on Monday.
"The leaders agreed that, should a further Russian incursion into Ukraine happen, allies must enact swift retributive responses including an unprecedented package of sanctions," the statement said.
