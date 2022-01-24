UK PM virtually meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine situation

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face covering to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, reacts during his visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital, north of London, Britain January 24, 2022. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

Jan 24 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson virtually met with leaders of the U.S., Italy, Poland, France, Germany, European Council, European Commission, and NATO to discuss the Ukraine situation, Downing Street said in a statement on Monday.

"The leaders agreed that, should a further Russian incursion into Ukraine happen, allies must enact swift retributive responses including an unprecedented package of sanctions," the statement said.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

