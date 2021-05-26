Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM's former adviser confirms Johnson said "let the bodies pile high"

Reuters
1 minute read

Dominic Cummings, former special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions from lawmakers over the government's COVID-19 response, in London,Britain, May 26, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS.

Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings confirmed on Wednesday that he had heard the prime minister say "let the bodies pile high" when discussing whether he should lock down Britain again late last year.

Johnson has denied reports he had would rather "let the bodies pile high", but asked whether he had heard the prime minister say those words, Cumming replied: "Yes," confirming a report by the BBC.

"I heard that in the prime minister's study," he told a parliamentary committee.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:10 PM UTCUK PM Johnson considered having COVID injection in early 2020, ex-adviser says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was disastrously slow to impose a lockdown in 2020 because he thought COVID-19 was a scare story and even considered getting injected with coronavirus on live television to show it was benign, his former chief adviser said.

United KingdomUK PM Johnson rejects COVID-19 criticism by former aide
United KingdomM&S to shut a third of core store estate over a decade
United KingdomUK records 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,180 cases
United KingdomLockdown-busting trip was "major disaster" for UK government, says ex-adviser