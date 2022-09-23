UK police arrest 17-year-old on suspicion of hacking

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British police have arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU), City of London Police said on Twitter on Friday.

The male was arrested on Thursday evening and remains in police custody, the statement said.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

