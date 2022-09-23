1 minute read
UK police arrest 17-year-old on suspicion of hacking
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British police have arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU), City of London Police said on Twitter on Friday.
The male was arrested on Thursday evening and remains in police custody, the statement said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.