UK police charge man following December migrant deaths in Channel















LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - British police have charged a man with four counts of manslaughter relating to an incident in December when a small boat carrying migrants from France to Britain capsized in freezing conditions.

Lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams working with the French and British navies responded to the December incident, in which four people were found dead and a further 39 were rescued.

"As part of the investigation, Ibrahima Bah has been charged with four counts of manslaughter and is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Thursday 13 April 2023," a police statement said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a political priority of tackling the sharply rising number of migrants attempting to get to Britain in overcrowded small boats.

The 19-year old man had previously been charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the United Kingdom and is due to stand trial for that offence later this year.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.