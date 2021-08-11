Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK police confirm British national arrested for suspected spying

1 minute read
1/4

A pedestrian walks in front of the British embassy in Berlin, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British police confirmed that a British national who was arrested by German authorities had been held on suspicion of committing offences relating to being engaged in "intelligence agent activity."

Earlier on Wednesday, German prosecutors said police in the country had arrested on Tuesday a British man who worked at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash. read more

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Guy Faulconbridge Writing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:39 AM UTCThe travel recovery has started, Britain's Heathrow Airport says

Britain's Heathrow Airport said that passenger numbers surged in July as the government eased travel restrictions and a recovery was underway, but warned that overall numbers were still down 80% on pre-pandemic levels as many barriers remain.

United KingdomUK records highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March
United KingdomOxford researcher urges Britain to donate vaccines rather than give boosters
United KingdomNortonLifeLock creates cyber leader with $8.6 bln Avast deal
United KingdomGermany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia