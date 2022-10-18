UK police cordon off Whitehall after reports of suspicious package















LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they had cordoned off Whitehall, a road in London's government district, as a precaution after reports of a suspicious package.

"Officers are in attendance and a cordon is in place as a precaution," City of Westminster Police said on Twitter. "The item will be assessed by specialist officers. Please avoid the area."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











