Emergency responders are seen near a synagogue where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, U.S. January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Greater Manchester police said on Sunday two teenagers were detained in South Manchester as part of an ongoing investigation into a hostage-taking incident on Saturday at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

