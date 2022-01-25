UK police to investigate lockdown parties at PM Johnson's office- reports

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face covering to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, reacts during his visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital, north of London, Britain January 24, 2022. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British police will investigate reports of a spate of parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence and office during COVID-19 lockdowns, two media reports said on Tuesday.

The Telegraph newspaper said London police were poised to announce that they would launch a criminal investigation into the allegations surrounding Downing Parties, after previously declining to do so.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.