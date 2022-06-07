UK police investigate suspicious package in London's political district
LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Police in London said they had set up a safety cordon in Westminster, Britain's political district around parliament, as they investigate a suspicious package on Tuesday.
"Police were called at 11:27hrs on Tuesday, 7 June to reports of a suspicious package found at Parliament Street," Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Reuters.
"Officers are on scene and safety cordons and closures are in place while enquiries are undertaken."
